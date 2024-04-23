S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,679. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.92 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.47 and a 200-day moving average of $416.76.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

