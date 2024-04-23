Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

