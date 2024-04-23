Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FELV. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,518. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

