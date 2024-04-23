Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 2,478,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,907,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth about $50,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.