Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 6.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. 1,116,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,819,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,755.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,832 shares of company stock worth $2,822,382 in the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

