Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 6.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. 1,116,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,819,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
