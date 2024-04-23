PDS Planning Inc Purchases 3,023 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. 231,195 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.