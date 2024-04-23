Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 354,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,935. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

