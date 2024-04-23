The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.70. 1,250,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

