1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.56. 45,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,383. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.37 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.01.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

