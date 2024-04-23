1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,105 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,105 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,921,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS:GOVT remained flat at $22.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,423,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
