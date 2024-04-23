PDS Planning Inc Takes $355,000 Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of WS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,297. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.