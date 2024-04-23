CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,070,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after buying an additional 4,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,160,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 5,055,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,066,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

