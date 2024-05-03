50,000 Shares in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.70% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 782,833 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 269.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CUBA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 25,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,607. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.95%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

