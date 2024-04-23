PDS Planning Inc Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,227 shares of company stock valued at $95,828,875. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.70. The stock had a trading volume of 887,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,330. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

