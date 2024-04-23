PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,184. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

