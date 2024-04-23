Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $6,678,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 789,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 381,034 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $3,739,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,633,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 252,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,838. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

