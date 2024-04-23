PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock remained flat at $72.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. 374,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,844. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. The firm has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.