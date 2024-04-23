James Mills Acquires 4,250 Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider James Mills bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 620 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £26,350 ($32,546.94).

Porvair Stock Up 3.3 %

Porvair stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 622 ($7.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,987. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,720.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Porvair plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 522 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($8.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 630.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 612.65.

Porvair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 1,714.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

