Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.650-26.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.5 billion-$70.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.2 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY24 guidance to $25.65-26.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.73. The company had a trading volume of 895,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.67 and its 200 day moving average is $443.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $483.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $475.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

