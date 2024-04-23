TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.11

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.11 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 67.77 ($0.84), with a volume of 1690229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.80 ($0.84).

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of €0.79 ($0.84) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,910.89%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

