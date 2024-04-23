RBB Bancorp’s (RBB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBB

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.22.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 519,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $624,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.