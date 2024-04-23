Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the company’s current price.

INFA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

NYSE:INFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. 709,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,089. Informatica has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,105,316.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,202.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $2,105,316.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 496,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,202.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

