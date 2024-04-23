Beam Global’s (BEEM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Beam Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,550. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

