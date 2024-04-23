Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,810. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 101,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 45,174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

