LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 1,171,225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of LKQ by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,182,000 after buying an additional 844,188 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of LKQ by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 884,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after buying an additional 569,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LKQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,447,000 after buying an additional 540,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

