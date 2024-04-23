Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

ASM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,961. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.