Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a sell rating for the company.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.05% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
