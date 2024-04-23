Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 269,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 661,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 350,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 113,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after buying an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,357 shares of company stock worth $1,693,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

