Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SSD opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock valued at $770,924. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

