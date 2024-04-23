Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson acquired 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

