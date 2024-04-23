Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Celanese Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $154.83 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $99.33 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

