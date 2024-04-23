Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Trimmed by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

