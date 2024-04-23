Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $4,485,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,864,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $216.21.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

