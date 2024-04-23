Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.04 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 224.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MSI opened at $345.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

