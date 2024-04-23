AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. AZZ updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.
AZZ Stock Up 2.3 %
AZZ opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.
AZZ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.
About AZZ
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
