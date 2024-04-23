Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.750-12.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.50 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $121.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

