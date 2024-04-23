Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 196.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,200,000 after buying an additional 1,261,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after buying an additional 1,034,915 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

