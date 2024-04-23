Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 1,365.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after buying an additional 956,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after acquiring an additional 111,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Belden by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden Price Performance

Belden stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

