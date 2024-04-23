TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,186,000 after buying an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

