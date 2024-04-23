iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $319.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

