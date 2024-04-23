Revain 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,453.29 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Revain has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $1,453.29 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Revain

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

