Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

