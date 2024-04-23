Monument Capital Management Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after buying an additional 181,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,744,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.42.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
