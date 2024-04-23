Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 293,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EFV stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

