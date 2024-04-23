Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 170,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

