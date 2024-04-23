Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.