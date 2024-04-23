Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.
Shares of CR stock opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
