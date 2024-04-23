Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.68. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

