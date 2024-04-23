Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter.
Bankwell Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of BWFG opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $200.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.
