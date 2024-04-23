First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.
First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.41. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.
First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
