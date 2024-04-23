Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

