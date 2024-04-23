Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 116.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

